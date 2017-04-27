Abbas turns screw on Hamas by cutting Gaza's electricity

The Palestinian Authority told Israel Thursday it will no longer pay for the electricity Israel supplies to Gaza, Israeli officials said, a move that could lead to a complete power shutdown in the territory whose two million people already endure blackouts for much of the day.



Israeli authorities deal with the PA on electrical and fuel supplies for Gaza because Israel does not engage with Hamas.



Israel charges the PA 40 million shekels ($11 million) a month for the electricity, deducting the sum from the transfers of Palestinian tax revenues that Israel collects on behalf of the Authority.



Israeli sources said Gaza needs 400 megawatts of power to ensure full 24-hour supply to its residents.

