Palestinians strike in support of protesting prisoners

Palestinians held a general strike Thursday in solidarity with hundreds of prisoners in Israeli jails on hunger strike for 11 days, with some officials calling it the largest in years.



Palestinian officials say some 1,500 prisoners are participating in the hunger strike that began on April 17, with detainees ingesting only water and salt.



Palestinian prisoners have mounted repeated hunger strikes, but rarely on such a scale.



The hunger strike is being led by Palestinian leader and prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, serving five life sentences over his role in the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, of 2000 to 2005 .



Barghouti is popular among Palestinians, with polls suggesting he could win the Palestinian presidency.

...