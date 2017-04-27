US wants 'strong, democratic' Turkey: ambassador

The United States is committed to helping Turkey be strong but also democratic despite differences on key policy issues, the U.S. ambassador said Thursday ahead of face-to-face talks next month between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump.



Relations between the United States and Turkey were bedeviled by a series of disputes over Syria and the failed July 15 coup under former president Barack Obama, although Ankara is hopeful for better ties under Trump.



A key issue when Erdogan holds talks with Trump in the United States in mid-May will be Syria, after Washington expressed deep concern over Turkish air strikes Tuesday on a Kurdish militia that is a U.S. ally in the fight against ISIS.

...