Libya lacks plan to prevent more migrants crossing to Europe: EU officials

Libya's U.N-backed government has no clear plan to help prevent more migrants reaching Europe's shores this summer, European Union officials said Thursday, citing confused requests for equipment to patrol its shores.



The confidential EU assessment contrasts with the upbeat message the bloc has promoted after training 93 Libyan coastguards since late last year to tackle smugglers as the bloc scales back its plans to go into Libya's territorial waters.



The European Union, which has five ships patrolling international waters near Libya, eventually aims to have 500 Libyans trained to catch people and arms traffickers off the shores of the North African country.



In the Libyan request, which EU officials referred to as a "shopping list", the government failed to ask for any aircraft to help patrol Libyan shores, which one official said was odd.

