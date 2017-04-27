Turkey detains dozens for suspected links to US-based cleric

Twenty-five people were detained in Turkey and more than 200 police officers temporarily suspended for suspected links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen according to reports Thursday, as part of a massive sweep on the network of the alleged coup plotter.



Gaziantep governor's office in southeastern Turkey announced in a statement that more than 70 raids took place to apprehend 106 Gulen operatives called "secret imams" in the last two days.



On Wednesday, 1,120 "secret imams" accused of directing followers within the police were detained in simultaneous police operations in all of Turkey's provinces.

