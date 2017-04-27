10 dead after strikes on rebel-held hospitals in Syria

Air strikes on two hospitals in rebel-held northwestern Syria on Thursday left 10 people dead including two babies in incubators, a monitor said.



They were among 19 people killed as a result of strikes across rebel-held Idlib province on Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



A further nine people including five children were killed in strikes on various other areas of Idlib province on Thursday, it said.



On Saturday, an air raid on another hospital in Idlib had wounded five people, the Observatory said, but it could not say whether the raid was Syrian or Russian.

