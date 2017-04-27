Life sentences sought for 30 with ties to Turkish newspaper

A Turkish court accepted a criminal indictment demanding life imprisonment for 30 people with ties to a newspaper linked to a Muslim cleric whom the government accuses of masterminding a coup attempt.



The prosecutor is seeking sentences of 7.5 to 10 years plus three consecutive life-terms for each person charged.



In a vast operation that started Wednesday across all of Turkey's 81 provinces, 1,157 "secret imams" were detained on suspicion of directing Gulen supporters within the country's police forces.



The daily Hurriyet newspaper reported that Turkey's intelligence agency cracked a microchip retrieved during an earlier arrest that allegedly contained a 7,000-person list of "secret imams" and other Gulen followers working in state institutions.

