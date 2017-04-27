Rights group fears Gaza fuel 'catastrophe'

An Israeli rights group warned Thursday that cutting power to the Gaza Strip would have "catastrophic consequences" after Israel said the Palestinian Authority was refusing to pay the bill.



Things got bleaker still on Thursday when the Israeli defense ministry body responsible for the Palestinian territories said it had been notified by the West Bank-based PA that it would no longer pick up the bill for electricity streamed to Gaza directly from Israel.



Others said it could be politically motivated, to stir up discontent in Gaza and destabilize the Hamas administration there.



Gisha said that with the shutdown of the Gaza power plant, the 120 megawatts of electricity flowing through cables from Israel accounts for more than 80 percent of the power currently available to Gaza.

...