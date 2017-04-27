US tells UN to put 'all pressure' on Russia over Syria

US Ambassador Nikki Haley urged the UN Security Council on Thursday to ratchet up pressure on Russia to end sieges in Syria and help advance peace talks.



The council heard a report from UN aid chief Stephen O'Brien who said the humanitarian crisis was worsening in Syria, now in its seventh year of war.



Russia's envoy challenged the UN assessment of the humanitarian crisis, saying a cessation of hostilities was holding "in Syria, as a whole" and that access to besieged areas required "painstaking work".



More than 320,000 people have been killed in Syria's six-year conflict, which has drawn in Russia and Iran in support of the government, while Turkey, Western countries and Gulf states have backed opposition forces.

