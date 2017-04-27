Syria to buy latest Russian anti-missile system: Assad

Syrian President Bashar Assad said Damascus is negotiating with regime ally Moscow to buy the latest Russian anti-missile system to repel Israeli and American attacks.



Russia's military said a day after the attack that Syria's air defenses would be boosted.



For its part, Israel has carried out multiple air strikes in Syria since the country's civil war erupted in 2011, most of which it has said targeted arms convoys or warehouses of its Lebanese arch-foe Hezbollah, a key supporter of Assad's regime.



Assad also said that no country which had aided the Syrian opposition should be allowed to take part in Syria's post-war reconstruction.

