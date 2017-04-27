Turkish referendum on Erdogan powers passed by 51.4 pct: final figures

Final results from Turkey's referendum on expanding President Tayyip Erdogan's powers showed 51.4 percent support for the "Yes" vote to approve the sweeping constitutional changes, the High Electoral Board said on Thursday.



European election observers and Turkish opposition parties criticized the referendum, which was held under a state of emergency in place since a failed coup attempt last July.



They said a decision by the electoral board to accept unstamped voting ballots removed a major safeguard against voter fraud in the tightly contested referendum.

...