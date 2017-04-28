Tunisian coast guard tackles high-speed smugglers



Dimming the lights on their patrol boat, Tunisian coast guards stand in silence scanning the sea for speedboats on clandestine missions to and from Italy.



Amid the turmoil that followed Tunisia's 2011 revolution that unseated strongman president Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, smugglers have strengthened links between the North African country and Italy, Saadani said.



Chibani says the smugglers' high-performance speedboats pose an additional challenge for the coast guard.



Chibani says that in late 2016 and early 2017, the coast guard spotted five speedboats from Italy, but they managed to escape.



Chibani wants other countries to support Tunisia in its efforts to tackle smuggling networks.

...