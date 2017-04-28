‘I cannot go back’: South Sudan refugee clan begins new life

Eighty-year-old Alfred Wani walks across the wooden bridge over the Kaya River, the border between South Sudan and Uganda, clinging to his Bibles and family photo album, with his wife, three goats and 27 relatives in tow.



Alfred is one of more than 800,000 South Sudanese who have fled to Uganda since July. The civil war in South Sudan has killed tens of thousands and driven out more than 1.5 million people in the past three years, creating the world's largest refugee crisis.



Alfred walks two hours by foot to the first U.N. processing center for South Sudan refugees in the small Ugandan village of Busia.



Alfred sits in a prized wooden chair carried from South Sudan while the grandchildren play.



In the morning, Alfred wakes up in pain.



Tens of thousands of the refugees already have built the type of brick homes that Alfred now desires to replace the mud hut in South Sudan he was forced to abandon.



The couple does not hold out hope of returning home to South Sudan.

...