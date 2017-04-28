Israel strikes arms depot near Damascus airport

Israeli warplanes Thursday struck a weapons supply hub operated by Hezbollah near Damascus airport, targeting arms sent from Iran in commercial and military cargo aircraft, Syrian rebel and regional intelligence sources said.



It said "Israeli aggression" had caused explosions and some material losses, but did not expand on the damage.



In a sign of the heightened tensions surrounding a conflict that has already caught up regional and international powers, Damascus' ally Russia criticized the Israeli strike and said Syrian sovereignty should be respected.



Israel does not usually comment on action it takes in Syria.



In comments in an interview with Venezuelan television carried by the Syrian state news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad said Israel was supporting terrorists with military strikes in Syria, but he made no direct mention of Thursday's attack.



Alongside military planes, a number of commercial cargo aircraft fly from Iran to resupply arms to Hezbollah and other groups, passing through Iraqi airspace, the defectors said.



The Syrian government Thursday condemned French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault for a statement he made the previous day saying Assad's forces were behind a sarin gas attack that killed nearly 90 people in Khan Sheikhoun earlier this month.

...