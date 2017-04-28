Palestinians strike in support of prisoners

Palestinians held a general strike Thursday in solidarity with hundreds of prisoners in Israeli jails on hunger strike for 11 days, with some officials calling it the largest in years.



Meanwhile, Israeli officials said the Palestinian Authority would no longer pay for the electricity Israel supplies to Gaza, a move that could lead to a complete power shutdown in the territory whose 2 million people already endure blackouts for much of the day.



Stores were closed and shuttered and streets empty across the West Bank, the Palestinian territory occupied by Israel for 50 years.



The hunger strike is being led by Palestinian leader and prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, serving five life sentences over his role in the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, of 2000 to 2005 .

...