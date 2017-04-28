EU tries to move beyond insults with Turkey

The European Union will seek to end an ugly spat with Turkey Friday despite deep unease about Ankara's future under President Tayyip Erdogan, whose sweeping new powers and crackdown on opponents appear to have ended the country's EU ambitions.



While Austria is adamant Turkey is no longer fit to even be considered an EU candidate, many other governments fear being seen as rejecting Turkey.



Erdogan told Reuters that Turkey would reconsider its position on joining the European Union if it was kept waiting much longer, but also that Turkey was still committed to negotiations.



The EU is Turkey's biggest foreign investor and biggest trading partner, while Turkey's border with Iraq, Syria and Russia in the Black Sea make it an important ally.

