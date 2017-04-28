Iran's Rouhani, presidential rivals face off in pre-election debate

The main hardline conservative challenger in the race for Iran's May 19 presidential election and three other candidates will take on President Hassan Rouhani over his economic record in a televised debate Friday.



Rouhani, a pragmatist who secured Iran's nuclear accord with world powers in 2015, has been criticized by hardline rivals over the lack of significant improvements to the economy despite the lifting of sanctions against Tehran as part of the deal.



The election will see Rouhani facing off against influential hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi, conservative Tehran Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, ex-conservative culture minister Mostafa Mirsalim and reformist ex-vice president Mostafa Hashemitaba.



Raisi, Rouhani's strongest challenger, has said Rouhani's economic and diplomatic policies have been failures.

...