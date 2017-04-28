Erdogan to tell Trump Turkey could help retake Raqqa

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he would try to convince Donald Trump next month that Turkish-backed forces should be used to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from ISIS rather than Kurdish militia Ankara views as a terrorist threat.



Erdogan said Washington's support for Kurdish YPG fighters damaged "the spirit of solidarity" with Turkey, but that he believed a new page would be turned in ties under Trump, whom he will meet in mid-May for the first time he became president.



Turkey has long been annoyed by U.S. support for the YPG militia, seen by the Pentagon as a reliable partner in Syria but by Ankara as a hostile force linked to Kurdish PKK militants who have waged a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state.

...