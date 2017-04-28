Algeria defends Ahmadiyah sect arrests, community says vilified

Algeria's government has rejected accusations from rights groups that it persecuted the Ahmadiyah religious sect during a recent spate of arrests, saying those detained were targeted for breaking the law not for their beliefs.



Algeria's Minister of Religious Affairs Mohamed Aissa told diplomats and reporters this week that any arrests in Algeria's Ahmadiyah community were for individual crimes and not a crackdown on their religious community.



His comments came after some Algerian political leaders had said there was no place for the Ahmadiyah in Algeria, where most people are Sunni Muslims.



The High Islamic Council, the highest religious authority in Algeria considers the Ahmadiyah a non-muslim group.

