Palestinians say dozens wounded at protests for prisoners

Dozens of Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli soldiers at demonstrations across the West Bank Friday in support of hundreds of prisoners observing the 12th day of an open-ended hunger strike, Palestinian health officials said.
Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently in Israeli lockups.
Palestinians say between 1,300 and 1,500 prisoners have been on a hunger strike for 12 days demanding better conditions.
Barghouti, a leader of the 2000 Palestinian uprising, is serving five life terms after being convicted by an Israeli court of directing two shooting attacks and a bombing that killed five people.
