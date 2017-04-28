Turkey says Austria should turn back from 'wrong policy' on Turkey's EU accession

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu addresses supporters during a political rally on Turkey's upcoming referendum, in Metz, France, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo
EU tries to move beyond insults with Turkey
Turkey can't join EU with new constitution: lead EU lawmaker
Council of Europe puts Turkey on notice over rights, democracy
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
EU tries to move beyond insults with Turkey
Turkey can't join EU with new constitution: lead EU lawmaker
Council of Europe puts Turkey on notice over rights, democracy
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE