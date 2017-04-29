U.N. issues ultimatum as millions face starvation

The United Nations issued a blunt ultimatum Friday – if donors fail to pour more money into Africa and Yemen then aid workers might have to choose which of the starving millions live or die.



More than 30 million people need food assistance in Yemen, South Sudan, Nigeria and Somalia due to conflict and drought. Speaking by video link from Geneva, Beasley said U.N. agencies currently only had enough money to help 8.4 million of them.



Earlier this week, the United Nations announced pledges of $1.1 billion toward its humanitarian appeal for Yemen this year.

...