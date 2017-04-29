Trump complains Saudis not paying fair share

President Donald Trump complained Thursday that Saudi Arabia was not treating the United States fairly and Washington was losing a "tremendous amount of money" defending the kingdom.



Riyadh and other Gulf allies see in Trump a strong president who will shore up Washington's role as their main strategic partner and help contain Riyadh's adversary Iran in a region central to U.S. security and energy interests, analysts said.



Asked about the fight against Daesh (ISIS), which Saudi Arabia and other U.S. allies are confronting as a coalition, Trump said the militant group had to be defeated.



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is due to meet Trump next Wednesday in Washington.



If Trump ties an Israel visit to next month's Brussels trip, it would be around the time Israelis are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem, when Israel occupied Arab East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war.

...