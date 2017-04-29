Clashes at West Bank hunger strike protests

Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces clashed Friday during demonstrations across the occupied West Bank in solidarity with the hundreds of Palestinian detainees in Israel prisons who entered their 12th day of a hunger strike. The Palestinian Red Crescent said at least eight Palestinians were injured in the clashes, while the director of Ramallah Hospital Ahmad Bitawi reported that more than 20 people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Associated Press.



At least 1,500 Palestinian detainees have joined the hunger strike led by Barghouti to protest ill-treatment, torture, medical neglect and the lack of basic human rights, including the restriction of family visitation rights, in Israeli prisons.



Muqbel said that preparations for the hunger strike started months ago.



In an op-ed published in The New York Times on the first day of the hunger strike, Barghouti explained the reasons behind the move taken by the Palestinian prisoners.

