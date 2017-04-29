Merkel sides with Gabriel in Netanyahu spat

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Friday defended her Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, whose meeting with a group critical of Israel's treatment of Palestinians prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cancel talks. Netanyahu said in an interview with a German newspaper he had tried to telephone Gabriel to clear the air after canceling the talks but the visiting German foreign minister would not take his call.



Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Israeli officials had wanted Gabriel to meet representatives of Jewish West Bank settlers as a condition for the phone conversation, something the German side could not accept.



That is the reason why the meeting did not take place," Netanyahu told Bild.



He added that relations between Israel and Germany were "extraordinarily strong" and that Israelis were thankful for Germany's help in maintaining Israel's security.

