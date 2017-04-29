Israel planning 15,000 more settlement homes in Jerusalem

Israel intends to build 15,000 new settlement homes in occupied East Jerusalem, the Housing Ministry said Friday despite U.S. President Donald Trump's request to "hold back" on settlements as part of a possible new push for Israeli-Palestinian peace.



A formal announcement of the settlement plan, quickly condemned by the chief Palestinian negotiator, could come around the time Trump is scheduled to visit Israel next month.



Israel views all of Jerusalem as its "eternal and indivisible capital," but the Palestinians also want a capital there.



The last peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians collapsed in 2014 .



Housing Minister Yoav Galant told Israel Radio that his ministry and the Jerusalem Municipality had been working on the plan for two years, with proposals for 25,000 units, 15,000 of which would be in East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

...