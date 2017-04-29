Pope denounces barbarity during Egypt visit

Pope Francis urged Egypt's leading imams Friday to teach their students to reject violence in God's name and preach messages of peace and tolerance instead, forging ahead with a delicate visit to the Arab world's most populous country following a spate of deadly Islamist militant attacks against Christians.



Tayeb thanked Francis for what he called his "fair" comments against charges of terror and violence leveled against Muslims and Islam.



Speaking alongside Francis, Sisi said Islamist militants who commit acts of terror cannot claim to be Muslim.



Later Friday, Francis headed to the seat of the Coptic Orthodox Church, whose followers are the vast majority of Egypt's estimated 9 million Christians, to meet its spiritual leader, Pope Tawadros II.

...