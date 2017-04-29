Pope Francis set to pray with Egypt's Christians

Pope Francis is set to lead a mass for Egypt's small Catholic community Saturday as he visits the country in support of its Christians following a series of deadly church bombings.



The spiritual leader of the world's 1.3 billion Christians will lead mass for some 30,000 believers in a stadium on the outskirts of Cairo.



Christians, who make up around 10 percent of Egypt's population of 92 million, have long complained of marginalization in the Muslim-majority country.



While most of Egypt's Christians are Coptic Orthodox, Roman Catholics have also lived in the country since the fifth century.



The 80-year-old pope's visit come 17 years after Pope John Paul II made a trip to the Arab world's most populous nation.

...