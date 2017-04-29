Syrian rebels fight each other in besieged Damascus enclave

Fighting between rebel groups in the biggest insurgent stronghold near the Syrian capital Damascus entered a second day Saturday, while government forces pressed an offensive against the besieged enclave, activists said.



The rift was exploited by Syrian government forces to capture parts of the Eastern Ghouta, whose territory shrank by about a third in the second half of last year.



Jaish al-Islam is one of the biggest Syrian rebel groups and has been the dominant faction in the Eastern Ghouta.



During the fighting, Syrian government and allied forces attacked the rebel-held district of Qaboun northwest of Eastern Ghouta by land and air.

...