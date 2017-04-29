Tunisian officials sacked after protests

Tunisia said Saturday it had replaced two senior officials in a southeastern region, days after protestors there booed the prime minister off stage following weeks of demonstrations.



Prime Minister Youssef Chahed was shouted down and forced to leave a heated town hall meeting Thursday in Tataouine, 500 kilometers (300 miles) south of Tunis.



That came amid a wave of demonstrations over joblessness and perceived marginalisation of the country's periphery, six years since Tunisia's revolution ignited by similar grievances.

