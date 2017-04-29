Egypt urges US to play 'active' Mideast peace role

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday urged the United States to help restart negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, a statement from the presidency said.



The statement came after Sisi met Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas who will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday for talks on reviving the stagnated Middle East peace process.



When Abbas meets Trump on Wednesday it will be the first encounter between the two men, but will follow a series of U.S. contacts with the Palestinian leader.

...