Iranian hard-line candidate slams Rouhani on economy

Hard-line Iranian presidential hopeful Ebrahim Raisi condemned President Hassan Rouhani's economic management Saturday, speaking at an election campaign rally in a packed Tehran stadium.



Raisi, a veteran judge, and Tehran's conservative mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are the two main conservative candidates challenging reformists Rouhani and First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri.



Conservatives accuse Rouhani, who in 2015 signed a deal with world powers over Iran's nuclear program, of being duped by the west, particularly the United States.



They argue that by retaining some sanctions, the U.S. blocked Iran from fully normalizing its economic relations with the outside world.



Raisi said he would aim to build a million homes and create a million jobs per year.

