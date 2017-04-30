Libya seizes oil tankers and crew after shootout at sea

Libya has seized two foreign-flagged oil tankers and detained their crews for allegedly smuggling fuel after an hours-long gunbattle off the west coast, authorities said.



Oil is Libya's main natural resource, with reserves estimated at 48 billion barrels, the largest in Africa.



Libya had an output capacity of about 1.6 million barrels per day before the 2011 armed uprising, but production has since slumped as rival forces battle for control of its oil facilities.



Qassem said the oil traffickers were heavily armed and were supported by small boats.

