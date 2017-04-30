Germany's Merkel begins Gulf trip with stop in Saudi Arabia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to address a press conference at the end of a special EU leaders' meeting of the European Council to adopt the guidelines for the Brexit talks, in Brussels on April 29, 2017. / AFP / EMMANUEL DUNAND
Merkel says she has 'good relationship' with Trump despite frosty start
EU chiefs want to meet Erdogan at NATO summit: Merkel
German leader to call on Gulf states to do more for refugees
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Merkel says she has 'good relationship' with Trump despite frosty start
EU chiefs want to meet Erdogan at NATO summit: Merkel
German leader to call on Gulf states to do more for refugees
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE