Iraqi commander says to complete capture of Mosul in May

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge ISIS from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.



The battle should be completed "in a maximum of three weeks", the Iraqi army's chief of staff, Lieutenant General Othman al-Ghanmi, was quoted as saying by state-run newspaper al-Sabah on Sunday.



Iraqi forces estimate the number of ISIS fighters still in Mosul at 200 to 300, mostly foreigners, down from nearly 6,000 when the offensive started but they are still capable of deadly counter-attacks on the tens of thousands of soldiers and paramilitary groups arrayed against them.



The total number of fighters aligned against ISIS in Mosul exceeds 100,000 .



The Iraqi army on Sunday said its ground and air forces pushed back an attack on troops stationed near the Syrian border, killing eight militants.

...