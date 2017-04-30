S.Korea says US reaffirms it will pay THAAD costs; joint drills wrap up

South Korea said the United States had reaffirmed it would shoulder the cost of deploying the THAAD anti-missile system, days after President Donald Trump said Seoul should pay for the $1-billion battery designed to defend against North Korea.



In a telephone call on Sunday, Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, reassured his South Korean counterpart, Kim Kwan-jin, that the U.S. alliance with South Korea was its top priority in the Asia-Pacific region, the South's presidential office said.



About 300 residents rallied on Sunday as two U.S. Army lorries tried to enter the THAAD deployment site.



South Korea and the United States say the sole purpose of THAAD is to guard against North Korean missiles.



Trump discussed the threat posed by North Korea in a telephone call with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, the White House said.



Two-month long U.S.-South Korean joint military drills were due to conclude on Sunday, U.S. and South Korean officials said.

...