This Sunday, July 9, 2017 photo, released by Ibaa news agency, the communications arm of the al Qaeda-linked Levant Liberation Committee, that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows al-Qaida-linked fighters gathering ahead of raids in the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib in search for members of the Islamic State group. Syrian rebels and opposition activists say an al-Qaida-linked group is on the verge of snuffing out what remains of the 2011 Syrian uprising against President Bashar