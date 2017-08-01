Muslim states slam 'provocative' Israel actions in Jerusalem

The main grouping of the world's Muslim nations Tuesday accused Israel of staging provocative actions and inflaming tensions with the Palestinians in a crisis over security measures at a key holy site in occupied Jerusalem.



Turkey has full diplomatic relations with Israel after resolving last year a crisis in ties but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains vehemently critical of the Jewish state's policy towards the Palestinians.



Israel angered the Islamic world by installing metal detectors and security cameras at Al-Haram al-Sharif holy site in Jerusalem, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following a July 14 attack in which gunmen killed two policemen.



"We must act to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine," he said. He reaffirmed a call made by Erdogan on all Muslims to visit Jerusalem.

...