Jordan activists celebrate repeal of 'marry the rapist' law

Tuesday's vote by parliament's lower house came too late for the hairdresser's daughter who was coerced into an abusive marriage to her attacker as a condition for getting out of "protective" state custody.



Despite the country's pro-Western political orientation and cosmopolitan urban elites, many areas of Jordan remain socially conservative, with entrenched notions of "family honor".



Tuesday's decision and another vote earlier this week -- to prevent lenient sentences for those who kill in the name of "family honor" -- must still be approved by parliament's appointed upper house and by King Abdullah II.



The international group Human Rights Watch called Tuesday's vote "impressive" and said other countries should follow Jordan and Tunisia.



Tuesday's vote to scrap Article 308 of the penal code capped an emotional parliament debate, reflecting the schism in Jordanian society.



Religious law, or sharia, does not condone protecting rapists, said legislator Dima Tahboub, spokeswoman for the IAF.



She said much work needs to be done in Jordan to protect women from violence.



Last year, Jordan's top criminal court dealt with 36 killings of women, including eight "honor" cases.

...