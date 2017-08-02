Jordan repeals ‘marry the rapist’ clause

The lower house of Jordan's Parliament Tuesday scrapped a provision in the kingdom's penal code that allowed a rapist to escape punishment if he married his victim.



In Tuesday's debate, some lawmakers had argued that an amended version of Article 308 was needed to protect rape victims against social stigma by giving them the marriage option.



The decision must still be approved by Parliament's appointed upper house, or Senate and by King Abdullah II.



The international rights group Human Rights Watch said Lebanon's Parliament is also considering repealing such a provision.



Nims said before the vote that many of the lawmakers had been undecided, adding that some saw the provision as a form of "protection" for women who can demand marriage rather than suffer further social stigma for having been raped.

...