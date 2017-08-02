Muslim states slam ‘provocative’ Israel actions

The main grouping of the world's Muslim nations Tuesday accused Israel of staging provocative actions and inflaming tensions with the Palestinians in a crisis over security measures at occupied Jerusalem's holy site.



Turkey has full diplomatic relations with Israel after resolving a crisis in ties last year, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains vehemently critical of the Jewish state's policy toward the Palestinians.



Israel angered the Islamic world by installing metal detectors and security cameras at the Al-Haram al-Sharif holy site in Jerusalem, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following a July 14 attack in which gunmen killed two police officers.



"We must act to protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine," he said. He reaffirmed a call made by Erdogan on all Muslims to visit Jerusalem.

