U.S. says working with Russia to stabilize Syria

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday that the U.S. was working with Russia and others to find ways to stabilize Syria after Daesh's (ISIS) defeat and to create new de-escalation zones in the war-torn country.



On the ground in Syria, meanwhile, the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces battling to oust Daesh from its Syrian bastion Raqqa have advanced in the city's south, seizing a new neighborhood, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



The SDF began a campaign last year to capture Raqqa from Daesh, slowly encircling the city before breaking into it for the first time in June.



"The SDF is a few hundred meters from Daesh's main headquarters in Clock Square, which is where Daesh carried out executions," he said.



He added that SDF fighters were also on the outskirts of Al-Thakana neighborhood, one of the city's most densely populated.

...