This Wednesday June 17, 2015 file photo shows Oren Hazan, a Likud party parliament member, being escorted out of the parliament hall by ushers. Hazan has been forced to call off a 'non-violent' faceoff with a Jordanian challenger after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office ordered him to stand down. The face-to-face between Jordanian lawmaker Yehiya al-Saoud and Likud party politician Oren Hazan was due on Wednesday morning on Allenby Bridge in the "no-man's-land" border area. (AP Photo/Emi