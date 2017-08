Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, left, shakes hands with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Qatar on Wednesday signed a 5 billion euro ($5.9 billion) deal to purchase seven naval vessels from Italy, a reminder of the small Gulf state's purchasing power despite a blockade from neighboring countries. (Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)