Violence creating ‘lost generation’ in Middle East

Suicide and murder take 10 times as many lives as war does in the Middle East and nearby regions, creating a "lost generation," particularly among men, researchers said Monday.



These violent acts accounted for 1.4 million deaths in 2015 in the Eastern Mediterranean region, which includes 22 nations such as Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen, Tunisia, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates, said the report published in the International Journal of Public Health.



Wars in the Eastern Mediterranean region – home to 600 million people – took an additional 144,000 lives.



Countries such as Libya, Sudan and Yemen have just 0.5 psychiatrists per 100,000 people, said the report.



In addition, the study revealed data on transportation-related deaths in the region between 1990 and 2015 .

...