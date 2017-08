In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 photo released by Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, Retired U.S. General Anthony Zinni, centre left, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Timothy Lenderking met with Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah, centre right, in Kuwait. Two U.S. envoys have arrived in Kuwait at the start of a tour of Mideast states aimed at resolving a diplomatic rift between Qatar and four of its neighbors. (KUNA via AP)