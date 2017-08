In this March 13, 2017 file photo, protesters rally at an anti -government demonstration calling for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to resign and an end to security cooperation with Israel, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Abbas has clamped down on social media and news websites with a vaguely worded decree that critics say allows his government to jail anyone deemed to harm “public unityâ€‌ or the “safety of the state.â€‌ Digital media have become the main outlets for debate and diss