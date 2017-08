This file photo taken on September 28, 2016 shows a Moroccan woman walking down a street in the old part of the port city of Tangiers. A 10-second video shared on social media in Morocco in late July 2017 has sparked a heated debate, as it showed a group of men hounding a panicking young woman in jeans and a tank-top as she was walking alone at night in a street in Tangiers. The video showed the men chasing and trying to surround her on a well-known avenue, and triggered contrasting reactions, a