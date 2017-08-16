East Libyan forces snub ICC arrest warrant for commander

An elite forces unit linked to the army that controls much of eastern Libya has snubbed international efforts to bring to justice one of its senior officers for allegedly executing dozens of prisoners.



The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday for Mahmoud al-Werfalli, a commander in the Special Forces of Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA).



In May, Werfalli announced his resignation from the Special Forces, but this was rejected by the unit's top commander.



The Special Forces is an elite unit nominally under LNA control that joined the Benghazi campaign in its early stages.

