Bahraini state media on Wednesday accused Qatar of attempting to overthrow the government in Manama, upping the stakes in a diplomatic crisis that has seen Doha isolated in the Gulf.



Qatar has denied the allegations.



State-run Bahrain Television aired a report Wednesday which claimed that neighbouring Qatar was behind anti-government protests that have shaken the tiny kingdom for six years.



Authorities have regularly cracked down on protests, which at times have turned violent.

